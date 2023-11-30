Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer conditions still likely to come next week

As cooler temps continue through Friday, much warmer temperatures will still be coming by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An active weather pattern will continue as another shortwave trough moves through the region this evening through Saturday morning.

This shortwave will allow for scattered to widespread showers and a few isolated embedded thunderstorms to traverse south-central and eastern Arizona this evening through Friday night.

This trough will also bring much cooler air to the region leading to below normal daily afternoon high temperatures through Saturday.

Ridging returns to the western CONUS on Sunday which will lead to a warming trend with daily afternoon high temperatures going back above normal as early as Monday.

Ridging aloft and warmer temperatures will stick around through at least the middle of next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

