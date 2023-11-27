FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stronger winds likely to hit the Desert Southwest this week

More gusts will be coming to the area soon as nice temperatures will likely be sticking around

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure across the West will allow for above normal temperatures to prevail across the area over the next couple of days.

An unsettled weather pattern then sets in for the latter half of this week as a series of weather disturbances pass through the region.

This will lead to temperatures falling below normal along with increased rain chances heading into the end of the week.