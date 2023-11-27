Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stronger winds likely to hit the Desert Southwest this week

KYMA
By
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:21 PM

More gusts will be coming to the area soon as nice temperatures will likely be sticking around

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure across the West will allow for above normal temperatures to prevail across the area over the next couple of days.

An unsettled weather pattern then sets in for the latter half of this week as a series of weather disturbances pass through the region.

This will lead to temperatures falling below normal along with increased rain chances heading into the end of the week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content