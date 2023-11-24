FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way back for next week

As temperatures remain nice for the next week, storms could potentially be on the way for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather system moving into southern Utah will result in afternoon breeziness today and a slight increase in moisture over the region.

Modest rain chances exist this evening through Saturday morning primarily over eastern high terrain areas.

In addition, cooler temperatures are expected this weekend leading to a heightened freeze potential Sunday morning.

Early next week, a blocking pattern is expected to develop resulting in a gradual warming trend through mid week.