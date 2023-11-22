FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turkey day conditions set to feel great as cloud cover hits the area

Ideal temperatures will roll through for the holiday weekend, but cloud cover could reach its highest point on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather conditions have settled in across the region, with mostly clear skies and afternoon temperatures a few degrees above normal again today.

Cooling temperatures will then affect the region through the rest of the week, eventually reaching slightly below seasonal normals by the weekend.

Dry conditions will continue through at least Thursday with chances for precipitation returning Friday into Saturday across south-central Arizona.