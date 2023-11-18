Local Motorcycle club holds fundraiser for Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of the Rough Riders Motorcycle Club held its 30th annual Veterans Day Run on Saturday.

The event started at Bobby’s Territorial Harley Davidson where participants register before riding around Yuma making various stops along a specified route.

Once the route was completed, participants enjoyed a dinner and raffle prizes up to $1,000.

Thomas Hall, President of the Rough Riders Motorcycle Club Prison Chapter, says the goal is to raise money and awareness for Yuma veterans.

“This is our fundraiser that we use to raise the funds. At Christmas time, we go into several elderly homes here in Yuma and find out what our veterans need for Christmas. Then we go out and buy what they need, “ said Hall.