Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds to get as strong as 35 miles per hour

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:21 PM
Published 3:23 PM

As rain chances continue to decrease, more winds will coming through the Desert Southwest over the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A slow moving low pressure system that continues to stay off the California coast will bring more unsettled weather to the region through the first half of Saturday.

Expect another round of rain tonight through Saturday morning mainly affecting south-central Arizona. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible with brief moderate to heavy rain in a few areas.

By Sunday, skies will become clear to mostly clear with drier air spreading across the region through Monday.

Temperatures will continue to run close to seasonal normals through next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content