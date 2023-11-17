FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds to get as strong as 35 miles per hour

As rain chances continue to decrease, more winds will coming through the Desert Southwest over the next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A slow moving low pressure system that continues to stay off the California coast will bring more unsettled weather to the region through the first half of Saturday.

Expect another round of rain tonight through Saturday morning mainly affecting south-central Arizona. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible with brief moderate to heavy rain in a few areas.

By Sunday, skies will become clear to mostly clear with drier air spreading across the region through Monday.

Temperatures will continue to run close to seasonal normals through next week.