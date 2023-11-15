FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms looking likely heading into the weekend

More storm chances will continue heading towards the end of the week in the Desert Southwest, as winds will increase to as high as 35 miles per hour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cutoff low pressure system, currently located off the coast of California, will promote cooling temperatures through the remainder of this week and into this weekend.

This system will also result in an unsettled weather pattern as it brings multiple disturbances through our region over the coming days which will promote increasing rain chances for the latter half of the week.