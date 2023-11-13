Commanding officer and advisor at YPG shares future plans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this year, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) had a change of command.

After Col. Patrick McFall successfully completed his three-year assignment as Commander of the U.S. Army YPG, Col. John Nelson became the new commander.

Col. Nelson has served for almost 30 years and is coming from the Army War College in Pennsylvania.

We also got to talk to YPG Senior Enlistment Advisor, Command Sergeant Major Mark Millare who has been here since July of this year.

