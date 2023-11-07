Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds to remain consistent as temps stay mildly warm

Temperatures here in the Desert Southwest will be staying warm as winds continue to increase

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dry weather system is expected to pass mostly to the north of the region over the next couple days, but it will bring a noticeable cool down with highs dropping into the mid to upper seventies starting Wednesday.

Breezy conditions are also expected for much of the area today and Wednesday with locally windy conditions possible across southeast California and over the Arizona high terrain.

Dry conditions will continue through the start of next week, while temperatures warm to slightly above normal by the weekend.

