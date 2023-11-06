Hoodini Solar withdraws Special Use Permit request

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A packed house at this morning’s Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, as Hoodini Solar withdrew a Special Use Permit request due to community push back.

The permit would have created a solar power generating facility, battery energy storage, and associated equipment on seven separate parcels totaling over four-thousand acres.

“As of today, regrettably, the project was on hold due to what we believe is unreasonable opposition from an influential group that pursues their interest, not thinking of the greater economic benefit that this project will create for the county,” said Hans-Christian Schulze, the founder and CEO Iown Renewable Energy.

The land, currently zoned as a rural area, is located between County 15th Street and Palomas Road, from Avenue 68 to 70 East in Dateland.

Those opposed say the project is operated by a foreign-owned energy company, using Arizona state land to harness solar energy and sell it to other states while putting Arizona wildlife and habitat at risk.

“The protection of our native species, endangered or otherwise, is a moral responsibility we hold dear, these parcels are not just a home, but they are a sanctuary and it is our responsibility to ensure that these species continue to thrive, not just within these parcels, but beyond, without hinderance or interruption,” said Yuma County local, Kyle Kuechel.

While those who supported the project were looking forward to the extra tax dollars.

“I represent Antelope Union High School and the taxpayers on that side, which none of you live there, except Darren, by denying this, we have essentially doubled the taxes for everybody on that side of telegraph pass,” said Yuma County local, Pat Koury.

The Arizona state land department owns the land and was planning to lease it to the project.

The department sells or leases land to developers to provide revenue for 13 different beneficiaries including public education in Arizona.

It’s unclear at this time whether Hoodini Solar will re-submit for another special use permit in the future, or if this will be their final attempt.