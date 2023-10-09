FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to get down to high 80’s soon

Temperatures will cool down over the next few days, as winds are also expected to increase to as much as 25 miles per hour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will steadily cool through the week with above normal readings retreating closer to the seasonal average.

Along with this cooling trend, a much drier airmass will filter into the region bringing a prolonged period of clear skies, albeit with a period of breezy conditions during the middle of the week.

Early next week, temperatures should warm back into an above normal category as the dry weather continues.