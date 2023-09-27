Skip to Content
Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition and the Yuma Union High School District host forum for fentanyl awareness.

Courtesy: Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition
YUMA COUNTY ANTI-DRUG COALITION
Courtesy: Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition
today at 4:25 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition and the Yuma Union High School District are partnering to host a public forum for fentanyl awareness tonight at 5:30.

The forum will take place at District Administration Office board room right by Kofa High School.

It will feature several key speakers, including a juvenile drug court therapist.

“So we want our students and our families and our community to be aware of how dangerous it is and so they can have those conversations… um.. with their loved ones… with their with their friends and it’s… that it’s not a stigma that let’s talk about this and let’s be informed,” said Shelley Mellon the Chair of the Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition.

More information will be updated after the forum is has finished.

