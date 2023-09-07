Skip to Content
Imperial County

Transborder expert receives $680K in grant funds to improve autism services in Imperial County

Ana Dueñas
By
today at 10:05 AM
Published 10:54 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ana Dueñas is a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst from San Diego State University, who studies autism service disparities in Latinx migrant communities. 

Ana recently received a federal grant of $680,000 that will supercharge her work in Imperial County to improve the access to and quality of, services for transborder families of autistic children.

She has also worked closely with James Gonzalez, president of Austim Support of Imperial County, to provide parent education and support to transborder Latinx families of autistic children in Imperial Valley. 

Ana began her career as a social worker for families of autistic children.

As a transborder professional, her fluency in Spanish made her particularly in-demand and she carried a caseload of more than 100 families, primarily in the border community of San Ysidro. 

She is excited to begin working with transborder families in the Imperial Valley. 

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content