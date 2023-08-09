Historic school day for Mohawk Valley

ROLL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon cutting at the much-anticipated Mohawk Valley School (MVS) took place Wednesday morning.

After many years of renovations, community members, students, and staff all joined in celebrating the completion of the school.

A very special day for the Roll community.

“It almost makes me tear up because it’s been so exciting, but it’s been a long ride and it’s been an adventure, learned a lot, had a lot of stress, I just feel like a whole weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Mohawk Valley School Superintendent Shanna Johnson.

Originally built around 1930, the school was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

Superintendent Shanna Johnson said just about every part of the school was updated and renovated.

She said one of the big issues was the bathrooms.

“Our poor students had terrible, terrible bathrooms. It’s hard to even imagine this but the bathrooms here in this main building had fungus, had mushrooms growing through the floors,” said Johnson.

Superintendent Johnson is also very excited about the new water plant and water distribution system that’s been in the works for several years.

“Our students have not been able to use water fountains in the 9 years I’ve been here. That’s crazy. Now my students can wash their hands safely and my staff has so much less stress,” said Johnson.

The project began in 2018 when community voters approved a $1.5 million bond.

Then, the Arizona State School Facilities board gave the district over $10 million in building renewal grant funds for these projects.

The 155 students who attend MVS were on campus still learning despite the construction.

“It was very loud and noisy with all the construction and all the remodeling, the building, but we were able to persevere and push through to be able to learn and focus,” said Student Body President Brady Womack.

“I hope I can influence and help other small, rural districts so that other small districts don’t get forgotten and even though we’re out here in the middle of nowhere our children deserve this. Our children deserve the equal opportunity that we have in wealthier districts throughout the state,” said Superintendent Johnson.