US sanctions group of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong tied to Iran ballistic program

Published 8:52 AM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sanctioning a network of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong associated with the alleged development of Iran’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department says the network of seven people and six firms “facilitated procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile development.” The latest round of financial penalties comes as Iran recently claimed that it has created a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound, adding a new weapon to its arsenal as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program.

