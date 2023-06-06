NATO eastern flank members want to boost support for Ukraine at alliance summit in July

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The leaders of nine central and eastern European countries say NATO allies should aim at further boosting their support for Ukraine and for its aspiration to become a member of the alliance. The presidents of an informal group known as the Bucharest Nine met in the capital of Slovakia on Tuesday to discuss their common approach at the NATO summit scheduled for July 11–13 in Lithuania. They say they expect “a robust” package for Ukraine to enhance its defence capabilities and upgrade the political relations with Ukraine on its path to eventual NATO membership.

