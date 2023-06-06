Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is charged with fraud in voucher-selling scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is being charged with fraud. Federal prosecutors say he issued nearly $1.9 million in travel vouchers and sold them. Prosecutors said Tuesday that DaJuan Martin was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud in an indictment. A co-defendant who bought some of the vouchers faces four counts of wire fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say Martin was working for Southwest at Chicago’s Midway Airport when the voucher scheme took place.

