BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story published June 1, 2023, about a new citation program to address low-level crimes in Baltimore, The Associated Press, relying on information from Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, erroneously reported that researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health received funding from his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby.

