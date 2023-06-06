A timeline of flight that crashed after losing contact, prompting military to scramble fighter jets

When a business jet failed to respond to air traffic control instructions, federal aviation officials say they reported the situation within minutes to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies. Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday, the jet that took off in Tennessee continued toward Long Island, then turned back toward Virginia, where it slammed into a mountain more than two hours after takeoff, killing four people. The erratic flight path directly over the nation’s capital prompted the military to scramble fighter jets, causing a sonic boom heard in Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

By The Associated Press

