Canadian province of Quebec looks for international support to fight wildfires

MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec is looking internationally for support as it struggles to battle more than 160 forest fires and federal officials warned Canada is track for its worst fire season ever. Quebec Premier François Legault says Quebec can fight around 30 fires and firefighters and other provinces are busy with wildfires in their own province. Legault says an additional 200 firefighters are coming from France and the United States, and Quebec is also in talks with Costa Rica, Portugal and Chile as it searches for additional resources.

