Breonna Taylor supporters launch campaign against GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky
By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of slain Black woman Breonna Taylor has endorsed a grassroots campaign aimed at defeating Republican Daniel Cameron’s bid for Kentucky governor. The campaign revives grievances stemming from a criminal investigation led by Cameron, the state’s Black attorney general, which resulted in no charges against any officers for Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting during a police raid in 2020. Taylor’s death, as well as the killing of George Floyd and others, spurred nationwide racial justice protests that year. Palmer and other activists said Monday they plan to organize a campaign to bolster voter registration and turnout against Cameron’s bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November.