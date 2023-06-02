Report: Buffalo’s snow-removal equipment, communications fell short during deadly blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new report finds several shortcomings in Buffalo’s response to a historic December blizzard in which 31 city residents died. The report was released Friday by New York University’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. It says Buffalo’s snow-removal fleet was no match for heavy snow and high winds, and the city fell short in warning residents and providing shelter. Mayor Byron Brown commissioned the report amid questions about why the storm was so devastating in an area accustomed to heavy snow. The 175-page report also found the storm exacerbated existing inequities in the city.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.