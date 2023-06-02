Rally demands release of Pakistani human rights lawyer taken by armed men in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Dozens of protesters are holding a rally in Pakistan’s biggest city of Karachi to demand the release of a top rights lawyer, after he was abducted by armed men the previous day. The lawyer’s family said Jibran Nasir was snatched from his car by more than a dozen armed men on Thursday evening. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Nasir’s abduction and the police said they were investigating. The disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who also held a peaceful rally in the city Friday to demand authorities secure Nasir’s release. The incident appeared to be the latest in a recent rash of abductions in Pakistan that rights groups say may be forced disappearances at the hands of the secret service.

