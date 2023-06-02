Macron awards top U.S. general France’s highest honors

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley France’s highest medal of honor for his role in coordinating support for Ukraine and for his more than 40-year military career spent in defense of democracy. Macron awarded Milley the order of Commander of the Legion of Honor on Friday in a closed ceremony at the Élysée, the presidential palace. Milley is traveling in France to attend ceremonies at Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day. He is close to finishing a four-year term as the top U.S. military officer and plans to retire when his tenure as chairman ends on Sept. 30.

By TARA COPP and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

