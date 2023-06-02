Judge sentences Milwaukee teen to 22 years for role in 12-year-old girl’s shooting death
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Milwaukee teen to more than two decades in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl last year. Prosecutors say either Benjamin Garrett or Cornell Henard opened fire on Olivia Schultz and her mother, Celeste Wilson, as the family was unloading groceries outside their home in October. Authorities charged both Garrett and Henard. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Garrett pleaded guilty in March to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday. Henard is scheduled to be tried in July.