Festival at Greece’s ancient theaters dedicated to Maria Callas and century since her birth

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has launched its main summer theater and arts festival, dedicated this year to opera great Maria Callas who was born 100 years ago. Performances started with a novel interpretation of “Madame Butterfly” at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, an ancient stone theater built by the Romans at the foot of the Acropolis in central Athens. Organizers described the performance by the Greek National Opera as a fitting start to the summer program honoring Callas, who got her professional start with the Athens company as an 18-year-old student named Maria Kalogeropoulos.

