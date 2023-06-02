Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are demanding that the judge in his New York City criminal case step aside, echoing the former president’s complaints that he’s “a Trump-hating judge” with a family full of “Trump haters.” Trump’s lawyers said Friday that Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has shown anti-Trump bias in previous cases related to the businessman-turned-politician. They also say he has a conflict of interest arising from his daughter’s work for some of Trump’s Democratic rivals. The decision on recusal is up to Merchan himself, and judges seldom exit cases over such requests. A message seeking comment was left with Merchan. A court spokesperson said “it would be inappropriate for any further comment” since the case is pending.

