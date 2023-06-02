Denmark wants to probe whether Bandidos motorcycle club can be dissolved

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government wants to investigate whether the Danish arm of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club can be dissolved. Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said Friday that the group’s “brutal violence and socially subversive activities create insecurity.” He added that a specialized police unit would probe whether to disband the chapter. A court of law would have to decide whether there was a legal basis for a dissolution. The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was formed in 1993. Its members in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted, drug-related crimes, assault, among others.

