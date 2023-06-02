A look at deadly train crashes in India in recent decades

NEW DELHI (AP) — The latest deadly train crash in India happened Friday, when two passenger trains derailed. Officials say more than 200 people were killed and more than 900 were injured. Hundreds were trapped inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars. More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India daily, traveling on 40,000 miles of track. Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents happen annually on India’s railways. Most are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment. The country has the world’s largest train network under one management system.

