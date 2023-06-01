US sanctions Iranians over alleged plots to kill John Bolton and others around the world

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official and others it says took part in wide-ranging plots to kill former national security adviser John Bolton and others around the world, including at least one additional U.S. government official. The alleged 2021 plot against Bolton is one of the best-documented of the alleged assassination efforts. And it is part of what U.S. prosecutors and former government officials describe as ongoing efforts by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to kill Trump-era officials behind a 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed the head of the Iranian guard’s elite Quds Force.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, MATTHEW LEE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

