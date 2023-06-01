Pakistan’s military says 2 soldiers killed in militant attack near border with Iran

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants have attacked a security post near the border with Iran, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers. The attack on Thursday took place in the area of Singwan in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province. According to a military statement, troops launched a search and Iranian authorities were alerted to watch for the assailants trying to escape. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Last month, five Iranian border guards were killed in a clash with an unknown armed group near the Pakistani border. Militants often target Pakistani and Iranian border guards in the region.

