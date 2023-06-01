NATO presses Turkey to approve Sweden’s membership, eyes Ukraine security plan as summit looms
By MATTHEW LEE and LORNE COOK
Associated Press
OSLO, Norway (AP) — NATO is ramping up pressure on member nation Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden’s membership. The military organization is also looking at boosting Ukraine’s non-member status in the alliance and preparing a framework for security commitments that it can offer once the war with Russia is over. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania next month. He says the allies hope to make progress on long-term funding and the security plan for Ukraine at the same event. NATO must agree unanimously for countries to join. Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient on terrorist organizations.