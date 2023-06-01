Mississippi hostage-taker killed after fatally shooting officer in 8-hour standoff
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief says two officers were shot, and one of them died, after a 22-year-old man took a woman hostage in a home. Officers shot and killed the suspect in the Jackson suburb of Brandon. Several law enforcement agencies responded, and the hostage was rescued during the standoff that lasted more than eight hours. The officer killed was from the Madison Police Department, which identified him as Randy Tyler. He had worked for the department eight years and previously retired as police chief in nearby Ridgeland. The wounded officer is from the Brandon Police Department, and Chief Wayne Dearman did not release his name.