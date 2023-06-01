In the Amazon region where pair was killed, neglect and allegations of harsh justice

LADARIO, Brazil (AP) — One year after the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, some people in the remote Javari Valley region of the Brazilian Amazon have seen their lives change, but not for the better. Police have identified the murderers and they are in jail, but community members say one of those arrested is innocent. The poverty is intense, many people are illiterate, something one of the murdered men was working hard to change. The communities were supposed to benefit from a government land reform effort aimed at better livelihoods for people whose income disappeared with the collapse of the rubber industry. Instead people in the region say they’ve been forgotten.

