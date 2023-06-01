Governor raises gay pride flag over Wisconsin Capitol in show of support for LGBTQ+ community

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised the gay pride flag over the Wisconsin Capitol in a sign of support for the LGBTQ+ community amid attacks from conservative lawmakers across the country. The flag went up during a ceremony Thursday and will fly throughout June. Evers has ordered the flag raised over the Capitol every June since 2019. This year’s flag-raising carries more weight for the LGBTQ+ community as it weathers attacks from Republican legislators. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures. Target announced last week that it relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South. And Bud Light is grappling with fallout from its partnership with a transgender influencer.

