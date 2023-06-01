British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Several prominent public figures in the United Kingdom have urged Pakistan to release the brother of a human rights lawyer who served as an adviser to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The appeal from former U.K. Cabinet ministers, senior law officers, renowned journalists and legal rights organizations was made on Wednesday evening. It follows the arrest this week of Murad Akbar, the brother of attorney Shahzad Akbar. The lawyer, who is currently not in Pakistan, tweeted several days ago that his brother was abducted by security forces who raided his house. Pakistani authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that Murad Akbar was taken into custody.

