After decades of attempts, major Alabama bill to cut state’s 4% grocery tax wins final passage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama families could soon pay less at the grocery store after lawmakers gave final passage to a landmark bill to gradually remove half of the 4% state sales tax on food by September 2024. Approval of the tax cut plan came Thursday after decades of unsuccessful attempts. The legislation now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey, whose office said she will review it when she receives it. Alabama is just one of three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases. Advocates had long argued taxing food places an unfair burden on families in a poor state where 16% of people live in poverty.

