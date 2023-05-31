Unprecedented wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast still burning after four days

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Wildfires are burning out of control for a fourth day in Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia. The unprecedented fires are preventing some 18,000 evacuees from returning home. Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum said that can’t happen yet because of warmer than usual temperatures and no rain forecast until at least Friday night. Fire officials estimate 200 structures have been destroyed, including 151 homes. A forest protection manager says all the fires were likely human-caused. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has declared a ban on all travel and activity in wooded areas. He’s imploring people to avoid doing things that could start more blazes.

