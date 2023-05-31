UN chief implicitly criticizes Cambodia’s upcoming elections after top opposition party ban
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has implicitly criticized Cambodia’s upcoming elections for failing to be inclusive, after the top opposition party was not allowed to register. The Candlelight Party would have been the sole credible challenger to the Cambodian People’s Party. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, “The secretary-general reiterates that inclusive elections, in which a plurality of views and voter choices is represented, are important to engender confidence in the electoral process and underpin the ability of Cambodia’s people to exercise their democratic rights.” The absence of the Candlelight Party leaves only longtime leader Hun Sen’s party, its allies and small, regional parties to contest the July 23 elections.