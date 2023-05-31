Sudan’s military says it has suspended its participation in talks with paramilitary rival

CAIRO (AP) — A spokesman for Sudan’s military says it has suspended its participation in talks with a paramilitary force it has been battling for weeks. The official said Wednesday that the move is a protest against the Rapid Support Forces’ “repeated violations” of the humanitarian cease-fire, including the continued occupation of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the capital, Khartoum. The development is a blow to the United States and Saudi Arabia, who have for weeks been mediating the conflict between the African nation’s warring sides. There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia or the U.S. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military and the RSF.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.