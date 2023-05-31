SAS to soon start online booking for 2028 flights aboard electric-powered aircraft

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says travelers will soon be able to book flights on the carrier’s first commercial flights that are due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft. The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said Wednesday there will be 30 seats available on each of the three flights and that the day and place of departure will be communicated to travelers by email once set. SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said it was “a significant step on our journey towards more sustainable aviation.”

