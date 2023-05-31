Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases. In a 6-3 ruling on Wednesday, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court says this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March. That ruling found the Oklahoma Constitution provides an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.” The laws struck down Wednesday both included a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed citizens to sue someone who either performed or helped someone perform an abortion.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.