Jury selection begins in trial of former deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with failing to confront the Parkland school shooter is underway. Prosecutors and the attorney representing former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson began choosing a jury on Wednesday. The prosecution says Peterson committed child neglect when he failed to enter a classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 and confront shooter Nikolas Cruz. Peterson says he did not know where the shots were coming from. His attorney says he had no legal obligation to enter the building. Peterson could get nearly a century in prison if convicted on the most serious charges. The trial is expected to last two months.

