Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire. Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics. That word comes from a person familiar with Christie’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans. The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.” Christie also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.