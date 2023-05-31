3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The governors of Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina are joining the growing list of Republican-led states sending soldiers or other state law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday he’s deploying 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 support personnel at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. South Carolina’s Henry McMaster and West Virginia’s Jim Justice made similar announcement Wednesday. At least eight Republican-led states have made similar deployments in the weeks since Abbott appealed for helpassistance, which was issued in mid-May. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

