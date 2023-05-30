Drivers line up for gasoline across Nigeria after new president scraps fuel subsidy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Drivers are lining up at gas stations across Nigeria after the country’s new leader scrapped a subsidy program that has helped reduce the price of fuel. As drivers rushed to buy gas in major cities Tuesday, marketers more than doubled the price at the pump. President Bola Tinubu says the subsidy can no longer be justified amid “drying resources.” He says the government will instead put the funds to invest in other key sectors. An energy analyst at FBNQuest Merchant Bank says Nigeria could no longer afford the subsidy but urged the government to gradually phase it out rather than issuing the one-time rollback.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.