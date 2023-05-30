Body of avalanche victim in Washington state recovered after being spotted by volunteer

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a climber who was one of three killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak in February. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a search-and-rescue volunteer was on a personal trip to the mountain Monday when he saw the remains of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, of New York. The volunteer climbed to the top of Colchuck Glacier and called dispatchers, who sent a helicopter and volunteers to assist in the recovery. One of the victims, Seong Cho, 54, a Korean citizen residing in Connecticut, was located days after the avalanche. There is still no sign of the third victim, Yun Park, of New Jersey.

