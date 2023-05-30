ACLU sues to block new hybrid Nebraska law restricting abortion, gender-affirming care for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing to block a new Nebraska law combining a 12-week abortion ban with restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors. The plaintiffs are Planned Parenthood and one of its doctors who performs abortions in Nebraska. The ACLU argues that lawmakers violated a requirement of the Nebraska constitution that each bill must be limited to a single subject. Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth says her trans health restriction bill was called the “Let Them Grow Act” and is very much in the same subject as restricting abortion. The ACLU asked a judge to block both bans until the case is decided.

