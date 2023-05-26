Miami zoo apologizes for treatment of threatened kiwi bird

MIAMI (AP) — Officials at a South Florida zoo have apologized and promised to end “Kiwi Encounter” after a viral video showed humans petting one of the threatened birds, which are a national symbol for New Zealand. Zoo Miami apologized Tuesday for the stress caused by the video on Twitter of Paora, the kiwi bird under the zoo’s care. An online petition spoke out against the handling of the flightless, nocturnal bird, which was kept awake by artificial lighting. The online outcry got the attention of New Zealand’s Department of Conservation, which promised to reach out to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to express concern.

