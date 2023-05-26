Man sentenced to prison over attempted arson attack on German synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a man of attempted arson for a New Year’s Eve incident in which he broke a window at a synagogue in Bavaria, then tried to light a firework and throw it into the building. The district court in Bamberg on Friday sentenced the 22-year-old, who also was convicted of damage to property, to 2 1/2 years in prison. The defendant acknowledged during his trial that he had far-right views. He admitted to the charges, though he said he couldn’t remember everything because he was intoxicated at the time of the incident in the small town of Ermreuth. He said he regretted his actions.

